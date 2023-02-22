Regional council approves 2.5 per cent GRT fare hike

Grand River Transit (GRT) riders will pay 25 cents more for single tickets starting July 1.

Waterloo regional council approved a 2.5 per cent increase to GRT fares Wednesday as part of 2023 budget deliberations.

Single ticket fares will jump to $3.75 from $3.50. Also starting July 1, the price of a monthly pass will increase from $90 to $92.

Councillors also approved a motion to mitigate the increased costs for individuals and families who use the Affordable Transit Program by increasing the discount from 48 per cent to 50 per cent.

Last year, transit fares increased for the first time since 2019, with single fare tickets jumping 25 cents.

On Wednesday, Coun. Doug Craig suggested increasing the price of the monthly GRT pass to a whopping $119. After some debate, the motion failed.

"I’m just extremely conscious even for those that do not fall underneath the threshold. Our groceries are going up 11 per cent with inflation. I think we have to be very conscious about the asks and where the asks are coming from," said Coun. Colleen James.

Councillors began budget deliberations in January staring down a proposed 8.6 per cent property tax increase.

After a 12-hour marathon council meeting, councillors settled on a $1.9 billion budget with an average tax rate increase of 8.5 per cent.