Region of Waterloo to provide sleeping bags, winter supplies to people living rough

With colder temperatures fast approaching, the Region of Waterloo plans to hand out sleeping bags, winter clothing and outdoor winter supplies to people living in encampments and staying rough in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.

The region says The Working Centre and other community partners are working to sign people up and order the supplies as quickly as possible.

The “winter warming packages” will include winter clothing, a warm sleeping bag, an insulated sleeping pad and other winter supplies, the region says. A limited number will be available.

“Our first priority is always to connect individuals to safer indoor shelter spaces and support services,” Coun. Jim Erb said in a media release. “Extreme winter weather conditions pose serious risks for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The winter warming packages will provide cold weather supplies and a connection to support services as we continue work to transition people into housing.”

A point in time count conducted in September 2021 found 412 people were living rough in Waterloo region, meaning they lived in camps, on the street, or in their vehicles.

Another 673 considered themselves to be the ‘hidden homeless’ – those who live in emergency shelters, transitional housing, or were in institutions.

The region says the winter warming package project is supported by Mountain Equipment Co-op, the City of Kitchener and the Cambridge Food Bank.

“We have been working with Mountain Equipment Co-op whose expertise is outdoor living to create the winter warming packages,” said Stephanie Mancini, co-founder of The Working Centre. “This is a combined effort to keep people as safe as possible, while we still work forwards on finding more indoor sheltering/housing options."