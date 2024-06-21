Region of Waterloo to build emergency shelter in downtown Kitchener

A new permanent emergency shelter is coming to downtown Kitchener.

The Region of Waterloo approved the purchase of 84 Frederick St., across the street from the Waterloo Region Courthouse, for an emergency shelter and as a critical investment in affordable housing.

YW Kitchener-Waterloo currently owns the building and the deal is expected to be finalized as of July 1.

“The purchase of 84 Frederick Street ensures we maintain flexibility in responding to the need for increased housing supports across the board. This is an investment in our future,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a press release.

The region said, since 2020, chronic homelessness has risen by 129 per cent. If the current pace of growth continues, the region expects that will triple by 2028.

The new 84 Frederick St. site will replace the current emergency shelter operating at 1668 King St. E, which opened in September 2022 as part of an interim housing plan.

The region said the new site will support people in their housing journey and will provide access to on-site programming including health, addictions and employment support.