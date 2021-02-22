KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 27 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 10,388 to date. Of those cases, 313 are considered active. There are also 9,847 cases considered resolved.

The number of deaths remained unchanged Monday, sitting at 222.

There are 18 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including six in the ICU.

There are 22 active outbreaks in the region.

Ontario reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day, with 1,058 added Monday.

There were also 11 deaths reported in the past 24 hours across the province.

There have been 294,144 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date. Of those cases, 10,335 are considered active.