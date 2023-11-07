Region of Waterloo inching towards second hybrid encampment site

Six months after the opening of its first tiny home hybrid shelter, the Region of Waterloo is exploring the possibility of opening a second.

The 50 person shelter opened on Erb’s Road at the end of April 2023, in response to a growing number of people experiencing homelessness and large encampments across the Region.

Today in a Community Services Committee meeting, regional staff presented a detailed report on their plan end chromic homelessness.

A possible second hybrid shelter is a part of the larger plan. The region estimates the shelter would cost $3 million annually.

“We know any plan to end chronic homelessness has to have a significant investment,” said Peter Sweeney, Community Services Commissioner for the Region of Waterloo.

If passed in the regional budget, staff are directed to begin the process to find a second site. Currently no locations or timelines have been discussed.

Many on council support the idea, but several others bristle at the cost and the concept.

At the meeting, Wilmot Mayor Natasha Salonen questioned the program’s success after moving six people to permanent housing in the first six months.

“I don’t see this as a success. I see that yes, it is wonderful we have made differences in these people’s lives and the quality of life. However, what have we actually given them in terms of long term stability?” questioned Salonen.

Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett also unconvinced by the hybrid shelter concept.

“We are looking at adding more and not even closing that one, it seems to me we are getting further and further and further into this pit,” said Liggett.

While Liggett is skeptical, one of her Cambridge counterparts on council not only wants to see another hybrid shelter, she wants to see it south of highway 401.

“While we are waiting to get a second [hybrid shelter] and I am hoping the second one will be in Cambridge, can we look at getting a managed tent site?” asked Pam Wolfe, a Regional Councillor from Cambridge.

Sweeney says right now, a managed tent encampment is not part of the plan.

The regional housing and homelessness plan will be discussed at Wednesday’s Budget Committee meeting.