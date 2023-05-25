Region of Waterloo airport receives funding for two new aircraft rescue and fire vehicles
The Region of Waterloo International Airport (YFK) will be receiving nearly $3 million in funding from the federal government to upgrade safety equipment.
The airport will use the funding to purchase two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.
Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said these upgrades in safety equipment will help the airport maintain safe operations and essential air services.
It’s great news for everyone travelling through Waterloo,” Alghabra said. “The announcement is part of our government’s plan to make the travel experience as efficient and as safe as possible.”
“As you all know, Canada’s local and regional airports play an important role in our country’s economy and in connecting people. It’s no secret that the last few years have been incredibly hard on our air sector,” Alghabra added.
The funding announcement comes as the airport hits a milestone that requires YFK to bump up safety measures.
Woods said the airport hit the passenger trigger of 180,000 per year, meaning YFK has one year to comply with the regulations.
“We’re thrilled every time that the federal government partners with airports to help make things safer,” Chris Woods, YFK airport director said. “There’s a program specifically for that, Airport Capital Assistance Program, we applied to that and today was a successful announcement. We’re thrilled and looking forward to 15 months from now when the trucks arrive.”
According to Woods, up until now, the airport has done firefighting on a voluntary basis because the airlines require it, but Transport Canada doesn’t require them to do it.
However, as of June 1, the airport will be required to have mandatory firefighting, meaning it needs two reliable trucks.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | MPs discuss calling foreign interference rapporteur Johnston to testify
Opposition MPs have teamed up to force a meeting of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) on Thursday, to discuss calling special rapporteur David Johnston to testify about his recommendation against a public inquiry into foreign election interference.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Alberta's top court is denying an attempt by former Alberta premier Jason Kenney to have a defamation lawsuit against him thrown out.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
'Closest thing to family heirloom': Blue Jays fan shocked at 813 per cent increase to pair of season tickets
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street; police don't suspect terror attack
A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located, setting off a rapid, intense security response at one of London's most-fortified sites.
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
Companies are finding it's not so simple to leave Russia. Others are quietly staying put
When Russia invaded Ukraine, global companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately, others curtailing imports or new investment. Billions of dollars' worth of factories, energy holdings and power plants were written off or put up for sale, accompanied by fierce condemnation of the war and expressions of solidarity with Ukraine.
London
-
One deceased after two-vehicle crash: South Bruce OPP
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County early Thursday afternoon. Highway 9 is closed between Concession 10 and Concession 14 in Carrick Township for the protection of emergency responders on scene.
-
Babs sets record for shelter stay in London, Ont. Will you love her?
A London shelter dog has set a record nobody wanted her to achieve — Babs, a cane corso/mastiff, has been at the London Animal Care Centre (LACC) for five months. The four-and-a-half-year-old was picked up as a stray in east London, just two days before Christmas, on Dec. 23, 2022.
-
Fugitive in hiding finally arrested
Windsor police have helped arrest a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter in the death of a London, Ont., man and the seizure of over $82,000 in drugs.
Windsor
-
'Overestimation of ability and underestimation of risks': Toxicologist testifies in impaired driving trial
A toxicologist testified Thursday at the trial of a Desden, Ont. woman who is facing several charges, including impaired driving, in connection to a fatal collision.
-
Fugitive in hiding finally arrested
Windsor police have helped arrest a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter in the death of a London, Ont., man and the seizure of over $82,000 in drugs.
-
Firearms seized after search warrant executed at Chatham home
Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people and seized firearms after executing a search warrant.
Barrie
-
Ont. man faces more than 80 charges after 21 stolen vehicles recovered
An Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil.
-
Human remains found near Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of human remains along Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach.
-
Toronto man accused of armed robbery at Bradford residence arrested
A Toronto man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to rob a Bradford man at gunpoint.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES | Ottawa gas prices to hit highest levels since November
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will jump 3 cents a litre on Friday to 166.9 cents a litre.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'Rex block' bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa
Environment Canada says a 'Rex block' is developing in the province, which means most of Ontario will experience an extended period of warm and dry conditions.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
Toronto-area police announce details of 2022 street racing campaign
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) gathered Thursday morning to announce the 2022 results of Project E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere), a campaign designed to eliminate street racing and other unsafe driving practices across the GTA.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial police financial crimes unit conduct raid in Kanesatake
Officers from the Quebec provincial police (SQ) financial crimes unit were in Kanesatake on Thursday morning, conducting a raid and seizure in relation to a fraud investigation allegedly into misappropriation of funds during the pandemic and MCK finances.
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
-
Quebec will require economic immigrants to speak French before arriving: Legault
Quebec Premier François Legault says the province will require that the vast majority of economic immigrants to Quebec speak French before they arrive. Sixty-five per cent of immigrants to Quebec come through the economic immigration stream, which is controlled by the province.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
N.S. pilots surgery travel assistance program for low-income patients
Nova Scotia is launching a pilot program that will offer travel support for low-income residents who have to travel within the province for surgery.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 2 PM
LIVE AT 2 PM | Two arrested during police bust of Winnipeg magic mushroom store
Two people are facing charges following a bust last week at a magic mushroom store on Osborne.
-
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Calgary
-
1 dead after early morning stabbing along Macleod Trail
A man is dead following an early morning stabbing in the city's downtown core and Calgary police say two people have been arrested.
-
Baby gorilla born at Calgary zoo
There's been another addition at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo as the gorilla troop welcomed a little one on Wednesday.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Edmonton
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Alberta's top court is denying an attempt by former Alberta premier Jason Kenney to have a defamation lawsuit against him thrown out.
Vancouver
-
B.C. animal welfare groups sound alarm over lack of pet foster homes, food bank supplies
Two animal welfare organizations in B.C. are sounding the alarm over a lack of resources available to care for people’s pets.
-
Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro impounded after drivers caught street racing in Surrey, each fined $736: RCMP
Two drivers are each facing a $736 ticket after RCMP say the pair was caught street racing in Surrey.
-
4 arrested in Vancouver after investigation leads to seizure of $13M in drugs, guns and cash: police
An investigation into an organized crime group in the Vancouver area led to the seizure of nearly $13-million worth of drugs, guns and cash, according to police.