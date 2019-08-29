

Party-Size Bacon and Caramelized Onion Cheese Dip

Hands on time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Makes: 12 servings

Tip: To caramelize onions, melt butter in medium-sized skillet

Ingredients:

2 large onion, halved and thinly sliced, about 6 cups

2 tbsp salted butter

250 g bacon

1 1/2 cups 14% sour cream

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

3 cups shredded Gruyere cheese

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Thyme leaves (optional)

Preheat oven to 400F.

In large cast-iron or oven-safe skillet, melt butter over medium high heat. Fry onions, stirring often, until golden, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook, adding water 1 tbsp at a time when onions begin to stick to bottom of pan, until well caramelized, about 10 more minutes.

Meanwhile, on parchment-lined baking sheet, lay bacon in single layer and bake until crisp, about 13-15 minutes. Transfer to paper towel to drain; crumble. Reduce oven to 350F.

To onions, add crumbled bacon, sour cream, mayo, cheese, garlic and mustard, reserving a tablespoon of bacon and onions to garnish the top of the dip (if desired). Mix well to combine. Bake in oven until lightly golden and bubbling, about 20 minutes. Top with thyme or sliced chives (if using). Let stand for at least 15 minutes before serving. Serve with grilled sourdough bread, pita or chips.