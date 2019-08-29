Grilled Vegetable Salad with Vegan Hemp Pesto Dressing

Hands on time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Makes: 4-8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 4-6 cups chopped romaine
  • 2 red bell peppers, seeds and core removed
  • 1 ear corn
  • ½ red onion, cut into ½ inch thick rings
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ½ tsp. sea salt
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper
  • 2 Persian or mini cucumbers, sliced
  • ½ cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 avocado, chopped
  • ¼ cup Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts

Vegan Pesto Dressing

  • 1 cup spinach
  • ½ cup fresh basil, packed
  • ¼ cup pine nuts
  • ¼ cup Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts
  • 1/3 cup filtered water
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • ¼ tsp. sea salt
  1. Preheat grill to 425°F.
  2. For bell pepper and onion, cut as indicated and brush with olive oil then season with salt and pepper.
  3. For corn, pull husk down, remove silk, brush with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and pull husk back up.
  4. Grill corn a total of 20-30 minutes, rotating ¼ turn every 5 minutes.
  5. After corn has been grilling 10 minutes, add bell pepper and onion to grill and grill 10-20 minutes, flipping once.
  6. Meanwhile, blend all dressing ingredients until smooth.
  7. Remove vegetables from grill. Chop onion, slice bell pepper and remove corn from cob.
  8. In a large serving bowl filled with lettuce, line up rows of each grilled vegetable, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and Hemp Hearts.
  9. Serve tossed with dressing or with dressing on the side.