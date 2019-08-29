Featured
Recipe: Grilled Vegetable Salad with Vegan Hemp Pesto Dressing
Grilled Vegetable Salad with Vegan Hemp Pesto Dressing. (Source: Paul Lillakas)
Paul Lillakas, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 12:45PM EDT
Hands on time: 45 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Makes: 4-8 servings
Ingredients:
- 4-6 cups chopped romaine
- 2 red bell peppers, seeds and core removed
- 1 ear corn
- ½ red onion, cut into ½ inch thick rings
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ tsp. sea salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 2 Persian or mini cucumbers, sliced
- ½ cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 avocado, chopped
- ¼ cup Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts
Vegan Pesto Dressing
- 1 cup spinach
- ½ cup fresh basil, packed
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- ¼ cup Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts
- 1/3 cup filtered water
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- ¼ tsp. sea salt
- Preheat grill to 425°F.
- For bell pepper and onion, cut as indicated and brush with olive oil then season with salt and pepper.
- For corn, pull husk down, remove silk, brush with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and pull husk back up.
- Grill corn a total of 20-30 minutes, rotating ¼ turn every 5 minutes.
- After corn has been grilling 10 minutes, add bell pepper and onion to grill and grill 10-20 minutes, flipping once.
- Meanwhile, blend all dressing ingredients until smooth.
- Remove vegetables from grill. Chop onion, slice bell pepper and remove corn from cob.
- In a large serving bowl filled with lettuce, line up rows of each grilled vegetable, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and Hemp Hearts.
- Serve tossed with dressing or with dressing on the side.