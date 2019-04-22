Featured
Recipe: Deep-dish pizza with fresh tomatoes
Tomatoes are seen for sale at TJ's Fresh Farm on Kossuth Road in Cambridge on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Joan Fraser, Foodland Ontario
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 2:04PM EDT
Deep and delicious, filled with mushrooms, peppers, pepperoni and cheese; topped with cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, this pizza is sure to delight everyone!
Preparation Time: 40 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Baking Time: 20 minutes
Makes 8 slices
Ingredients:
1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion
1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms
3/4 cup (175 mL) each chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow and Red Peppers
1 prepared pizza dough (500 g)
1/2 cup (125 mL) pizza sauce
3/4 cup (175 mL) sliced Ontario Turkey Pepperoni
1-1/2 cup (375 mL) shredded Ontario Mozzarella Cheese
1/2 cup (125 mL) grated Parmesan cheese
24 Ontario Cherry or Grape Greenhouse Tomatoes, halved
2 tbsp (25 mL) sliced fresh Ontario Basil Leaves
In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, cover and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl; let cool slightly.
On floured surface, roll dough into 12-inch (30 cm) circle; press into and up sides of lightly greased 10-inch (25 cm) cast iron skillet. Spread pizza sauce on bottom of dough. Top with mushroom mixture and pepperoni; sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 20 minutes. Top pizza with tomatoes and basil.
Nutritional Information:
1 Slice
PROTEIN: 16 grams
FAT: 12 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 35 grams
CALORIES: 306
FIBRE: 3 grams
SODIUM: 520 mg