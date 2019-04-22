Deep and delicious, filled with mushrooms, peppers, pepperoni and cheese; topped with cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, this pizza is sure to delight everyone!

Preparation Time:     40 minutes

Cooking Time:           10 minutes

Baking Time:              20 minutes

                                   Makes 8 slices

Ingredients:

1 tbsp (15 mL)             olive oil

1 cup (250 mL)            chopped Ontario Onion

1 cup (250 mL)            sliced Ontario Mushrooms

3/4 cup (175 mL)         each chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow and Red Peppers

1                                prepared pizza dough (500 g)   

1/2 cup (125 mL)         pizza sauce

3/4 cup (175 mL)         sliced Ontario Turkey Pepperoni

1-1/2 cup (375 mL)      shredded Ontario Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL)         grated Parmesan cheese

24                              Ontario Cherry or Grape Greenhouse Tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp (25 mL)            sliced fresh Ontario Basil Leaves

 

In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, cover and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl; let cool slightly.

On floured surface, roll dough into 12-inch (30 cm) circle; press into and up sides of lightly greased 10-inch (25 cm) cast iron skillet. Spread pizza sauce on bottom of dough. Top with mushroom mixture and pepperoni; sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 20 minutes. Top pizza with tomatoes and basil.

Nutritional Information:

1 Slice

PROTEIN:                        16 grams

FAT:                                 12 grams

CARBOHYDRATE:            35 grams

CALORIES:                      306    

FIBRE:                             3 grams

SODIUM:                          520 mg