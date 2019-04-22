

Joan Fraser, Foodland Ontario





Deep and delicious, filled with mushrooms, peppers, pepperoni and cheese; topped with cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, this pizza is sure to delight everyone!

Preparation Time: 40 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Makes 8 slices

Ingredients:

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

3/4 cup (175 mL) each chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow and Red Peppers

1 prepared pizza dough (500 g)

1/2 cup (125 mL) pizza sauce

3/4 cup (175 mL) sliced Ontario Turkey Pepperoni

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) shredded Ontario Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) grated Parmesan cheese

24 Ontario Cherry or Grape Greenhouse Tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp (25 mL) sliced fresh Ontario Basil Leaves

In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, cover and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl; let cool slightly.

On floured surface, roll dough into 12-inch (30 cm) circle; press into and up sides of lightly greased 10-inch (25 cm) cast iron skillet. Spread pizza sauce on bottom of dough. Top with mushroom mixture and pepperoni; sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 20 minutes. Top pizza with tomatoes and basil.

Nutritional Information:

1 Slice

PROTEIN: 16 grams

FAT: 12 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 35 grams

CALORIES: 306

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 520 mg