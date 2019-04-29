

Emily Richards





This frittata is hearty enough for dinner and makes fabulous leftovers, so you can also have a great breakfast!

Ingredients:

8 oz dried spaghetti

8 large eggs

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 cups chopped baby spinach

1/2 cup chopped crisply cooked bacon

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil

3 tbsp canola oil

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti for about 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain well and set aside. In a large bowl, using a fork, beat eggs, salt and pepper. Add spaghetti, spinach and bacon, tossing to coat. Spoon large dollops of ricotta into spaghetti mixture. Add Parmesan and basil, stirring gently to combine. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Pour in spaghetti mixture and, using a fork, stir spaghetti to distribute it evenly. Cook for about 10 minutes, jiggling the pan to make sure it doesn’t stick, until almost set. Place a large plate over the pan and invert frittata onto plate. Slide frittata back into pan and cook for about 10 minutes or until no liquid appears when frittata is pierced with a fork. Serves 6.

Tip: If you have about 3 cups of leftover pasta with sauce, use it up and heat up extra sauce to serve alongside.