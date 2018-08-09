

CTV Kitchener





A new rapid access addiction clinic is set to open its doors in downtown Cambridge Friday.

The clinic will be located near Water and Dickson Streets in Galt and will provide a safe space for those with health concerns related to drug or alcohol use.

Officials say it will help those in need minimize their cravings or get support through withdrawal.

The RAAC clinic is located inside the nurse practitioner led clinic and people wanting to access RAAC reception are being asked to use the rear entrance.

Day-to-day health care is still a main focus for the clinic, but nurse practitioners will partner with RAAC for addiction counselling every Friday.

This will be the third clinic of its kind in the area.

Officials say the Guelph location has been in operation for more than a year and in the first six months 40 per cent of the patients were mostly from Waterloo Region.

The Cambridge RAAC is funded by the Waterloo Wellington LHIN and is a joint effort by the House of Friendship and Stonehenge Therapeutic Community.

Officials say the downtown location is not permanent and long-term location options are still being examined.

The clinic will be open for walk in services every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.