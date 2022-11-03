Rangers team up to support Special Olympics Ontario Friday

The Kitchener Rangers are back on the ice Friday when the Blueshirts host Western Conference member, Saginaw Spirit.

The Kitchener Rangers, The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and Special Olympics Ontario are teaming up to raise awareness and funds for the Ontario Special Olympics during this Friday’s game. Special Olympians will be collecting donations on entry.

The Rangers have donated a team-signed jersey to Special Olympics Ontario who will be in the Rangers' 'Community Corner', located just inside the main entrance, where fans can enter to win the signed Kitchener Rangers jersey. Additionally, Waterloo Region's Interim Chief of Police John Goodman and Kitchener-Waterloo Special Olympics athlete Marley Gayler will conduct the ceremonial puck drop.

On the ice, the Rangers' Hunter Brzustewicz currently has the longest point streak running in the OHL, recording at least one point in 10-straight games. On the other side, Saginaw's Michael Misa was granted “exceptional player” status this past April, making him just the sixth player to earn the honour since the process started in 2005.

Tickets for Friday’s game can still be purchased online.

The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. at The Aud.