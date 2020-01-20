KITCHENER -- The Highway 7 rivalry continued on Sunday night at the Kitchener Aud.

It was the second half of a home-and-home and a great one for fans of both the Rangers and Guelph Storm.

The Storm got off to a good start, ending the first period with a 3-0 lead.

It seemed like they could win the game going into the third period, but then the Rangers came back strong, eventually winning with a score of 5-4.

Fans say there's something special about the rivalry between the two cities.

The two teams also faced off on Saturday night.

The Rangers won that game as well, with a final score of 6-3.

Kitchener is now number one in the mid-west division followed by the London knights and Guelph rounds out the top three.

The next Rangers home game is set for Friday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. versus the Sarnia Sting.