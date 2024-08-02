Rain warning ends for most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has ended a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario.
The agency was forecasting between 30 and 60 millimetres of rain.
That warning has now ended for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Stratford, Goderich, Barrie and Owen Sound.
Areas between Brantford, Tavistock, St. Thomas, Long Point and Dunnville could still get some rain.
No one knows what will happen with 'devastating' landslide blocking B.C. river: chief
The uncertainty of how a landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River will give way is a key concern for Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake Indian Band.
What Team Canada's fencers have to say about impressive Olympic run
Team Canada captivated the fencing world and wowed fans in Paris with an impressive showing at the Olympic Games.
Ex-Louisiana mayor is arrested and accused of raping minor following abrupt resignation
A woman who abruptly resigned her mayoral seat in a small southwest Louisiana city a week ago is now facing a rape charge involving a minor.
Mother blasts MPs on House committee for 'disgusting' treatment of her daughter
The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a 'disgusting' partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.
Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before Olympics
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics.
Search continues for child reported seen entering Thames River
It was all hands on deck Friday as the search continued for a missing child reported to have fallen into the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North Thursday afternoon.
Six people have been hospitalized and one has died due to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease
Middlesex-London Health Unit said that that 22 cases have been attached to the outbreak – with most cases living or working within five kilometers of one another in the southeast side of the city.
More trees? Yes, please: City of Windsor on track for record planting year
The City of Windsor is on track to plant a record number of trees this year — as long as Mother Nature doesn’t get in the way.
Flood warning issued in the region
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the Municipality of Lakeshore.
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse bringing home a bronze medal
LaSalle’s very own Kylie Masse is bringing some fresh hardware home from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
OPP dispatched to Hwy 400 crash after multiple 911 calls
A multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
Final sentence handed down to minor in 2021 Barrie gangland style shooting
The now 20-year-old Barrie Ont., man was sentenced on Friday morning to two years probation for his role in the murder of a 17-year-old in a south Barrie neighborhood in 2021.
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
Thunderstorms and torrential rain are in the forecast for central Ontario.
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
Northern Ont. lodge owner fined $13K for moose hunt violation
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
Here's what you need to know about O-Train Line 1 Service adjustments this fall
OC Transpo has released more information about O-Train Line 1 Service schedule changes this fall, including a reduction in service during off-peak hours.
Ottawa man facing child luring charges
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
Meet Ottawa's 21-year-old rising rising basketball coaching star
He may only be 21 years old, but Hennessy Roppovalente is already making his mark in the professional basketball world.
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
50-year-old man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside Markham home: police
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a home in Markham Thursday.
Man who allegedly sexually assaulted 3 young girls near Scarborough park charged
Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly sexually assaulted three young girls near a park in Scarborough last month.
Here are the weekend road closures for the Montreal area
Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that some long-term closures remain in effect. Specifically, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) remains closed.
Boy, 4, drowns in a residential pool in Beauharnois
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Clementsvale, N.S.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
‘He touched everyone’: Filipino community mourns loss of teen
Family from as far away as Texas and California have travelled to Richibucto, N.B., to pay their respects to a loved one who died suddenly last weekend.
With a hot and humid August long weekend comes a risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes
This weekend will be hot and humid with some rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
Police respond to crash on Kenaston Boulevard
Winnipeg police have responded to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard.
Towing company in legal battle with City of Winnipeg receives contract
A towing company sued by the City of Winnipeg for allegedly overbilling $1.1 million in towing bills, was just awarded a new city contract.
Manitoba First Nation sends vulnerable members south due to wildfire smoke
Another First Nation in northern Manitoba has sent some of its residents south, as smoke from nearby wildfires continues to be a health risk for vulnerable members.
‘We are open for business’: Banff and Lake Louise continue to welcome visitors with no wildfire threat in sight
Banff National Park continues to welcome visitors as Jasper remains closed until further notice due to the wildfire that devastated the area.
City scales back water flow through recently repaired feeder main
Because of recent wire snaps along Calgary's recently repaired feeder main, the city is scaling back water flow.
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Alberta animator illustrates music video for Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong
A bar manager turned graphic designer was tapped in to provide his animation talents to one of the biggest names in punk rock.
2 red pandas born at Edmonton Valley Zoo
Two red pandas were born at the Edmonton Valley Zoo in July. Kiki and Tango welcome the little ones on July 7, the zoo announced on Friday.
Water behind B.C. landslide is more likely to move over top than burst: minister
British Columbia's minister of emergency management says current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide damming the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release.
B.C. coroner's inquest to examine bizarre circumstances of man's death in police custody
A British Columbia coroner's inquest will hear details about a bizarre incident that left a 52-year-old man dead in police handcuffs in Metro Vancouver nearly five years ago.
Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in Surrey rec centre washroom: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a "brazen" sex assault inside a washroom stall at a community centre in South Surrey Wednesday morning.