    • Rain warning ends for most of southern Ontario

    Environment Canada has ended a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario.

    The agency was forecasting between 30 and 60 millimetres of rain.

    That warning has now ended for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Stratford, Goderich, Barrie and Owen Sound.

    Areas between Brantford, Tavistock, St. Thomas, Long Point and Dunnville could still get some rain.

