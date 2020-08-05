KITCHENER -- More rain has fallen at the Region of Waterloo International Airport so far this August than the entire month of July.

The airport recorded 82.2 mm of rain from Aug. 1 to 4. The average monthly rainfall for Waterloo Region is 84 mm.

While July started off on a hot and dry note, 81 mm of rain was measured at the airport for the entire month, not far off the monthly average of 98 mm. These rainfall totals varied throughout Southwestern Ontario and even Waterloo Region, as most of the precipitation was associated with thunderstorms.

Last month, most of the recorded precipitation fell over just three days. On July 10, 34.8 mm was recorded. On July 19, 16.5 mm was measured and on July 22, 19.4 mm was recorded at the airport. A squall line of severe storms producing multiple tornadoes created varying rainfall totals on July 19.

So far, August has featured some much needed rain. The rainiest days were Aug. 2 and 3. A total of 37.3 mm of rain fell at the airport on Sunday, while 31.7 mm was recorded on Monday.

Although, rain and severe storms moved in to start the month we are in for a stretch of dry weather as high pressure dominates with the next system forecast for early next week. Click here for the long range forecast.