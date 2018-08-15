Featured
Pyjama-panted thief robs store at gunpoint
Police are looking to identify the male pictured here in connection to a robbery
Police are looking for a man in connection to a weekend robbery in Kitchener.
It happened on Aug. 11 at approximately 6:10 a.m. at a convenience store on Westwood Drive in Kitchener.
A male reportedly entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.
He is described as white, around five feet seven inches with an average build.
He was wearing a purple-grey hooded sweater, plaid pyjama pants and black sneakers.
His face was covered with a green mask.