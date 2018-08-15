

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a man in connection to a weekend robbery in Kitchener.

It happened on Aug. 11 at approximately 6:10 a.m. at a convenience store on Westwood Drive in Kitchener.

A male reportedly entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

He is described as white, around five feet seven inches with an average build.

He was wearing a purple-grey hooded sweater, plaid pyjama pants and black sneakers.

His face was covered with a green mask.