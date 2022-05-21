Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, some residents without power

A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Southern Ontario on Saturday.

The storm rolled through Kitchener-Waterloo Ontario Saturday afternoon, bringing heaving rain, 131 km/h winds and possible hail in some areas.

"I was coming home from doing errands and came up the street and [a fallen tree] was laying across the road", Kitchener resident Chris Bowman told CTV News. "I had to drive around it to get into the parking lot and went out, grabbed my axe, came out and started hacking away."

City crews say they're working to clear debris while residents continue to navigate the cleanup.

POWER OUTAGES

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro and Waterloo North Hydro reported power outages across their service areas. Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro said crews are responding to "extensive damage" in its service territory and it will take a while restore power.

CLOSURES

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), all trails and natural areas are closed while staff evaluate the damage. All Grand River Conservation Areas remain open, with the exception of Pinehurst Lake. Updates on the status of Grand River Conservation Areas and GRCA trail and natural areas can be found on the GRCA website.

The City of Kitchener said Rockway and Doon Valley golf courses will be closed for the rest of the day and more details will come.

The storm forced the cancellation of the Guelph Royals' season-opener, after a tree fell on the baseball diamond at David E. Hastings Stadium.

Crews are responding to extensive damage across our service territory and it will take a while to get power restored. Thank you for your patience. — KWHydro (@KWHydro) May 21, 2022

We're aware of a number of outages impacting customers across our service territory. Crews are working to restore power to impacted customers. Please visit https://t.co/CghzqrRRGs for outage updates and real-time restoration information. pic.twitter.com/01BVBCnsrU — Waterloo North Hydro (@wnhydro) May 21, 2022