Puslinch fire deemed suspicious

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are leaning on the public for information following a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire, which occurred at an unoccupied abandoned structure, has been deemed suspicious by police.

On July 11, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Wellington County OPP along with the Guelph Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Department, Puslinch Fire Department, and Guelph/Eramosa Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Forestell Road, west of Guelph.

The building sustained extensive damage.

The dollar value of the damages has yet to be established.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains undetermined pending further investigation.