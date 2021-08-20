Purr-fect playlist: Google Canada donates Google Nests to local humane society to help anxious animals
Whether it is the soothing sounds of some smooth jazz to settle a shy bunny or a lighthearted piece on the piano to calm an anxious puppy, the Guelph Humane Society is now equipped with the perfect tools to make a playlist for any furry or feathered friend.
This is all thanks to a donation of a dozen Google Nest devices from Google Canada.
“So we knew of these devices that existed, we planned to get some anyways and thought we'd reach out to Google and let them know what we were doing and they were so interested in it that they donated 12,” said Melissa Stolz, an Intake and Behavior Coordinator with the Guelph Humane Society.
Stella, a cat up for adoption at the Guelph Humane Society. (Jessica Smith/CTV Kitchener)
They are now able to curate specific playlists for each animal room and according to the humane society, those playlists are based on studies that show shelter animals benefit from music.
This partnership is a first for Google Canada.
“We see real-life examples here and that's really fulfilling from a tech perspective. We're just really grateful to be part of what we hope is a really great ending or a 'happy tail' for all of these animals waiting for adoption,” said Alexandra Klein with Google Canada.
The team at Google worked with the behavioural therapists at the humane society to pick the sounds that work the best to soothe animals.
“So we'll do an audiobook so they can listen to a calm human voice,” said Stolz. “Or we'll do nature sounds which the cats love hearing the birds chirp. Or we can do some classical music or jazz.”
Nova, a dog up for adoption at the Guelph Humane Society. (Jessica Smith/CTV Kitchener)
According to the Guelph Humane Society, although they have only had the Google Nests in each of the rooms for a few weeks, they have already noticed a big difference in the anxiety levels of the animals.
“We do notice that they are more relaxed when they are not having to listen to all the doors slamming or the dogs barking when it is drowned out by the music,” said Stolz.
The humane society is looking to continue creating signature sounds for the animals that come through their doors, making their time there as sweet as possible.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada ramping up evacuation from Kabul with faster processing, fewer hurdles
Canada will accelerate processing the families of interpreters and others who supported its mission in Afghanistan to quickly evacuate as many approved people as possible, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday.
UPDATED | U.S. extending travel restrictions at border with Canada for another 30 days
The United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel across its land and ferry borders with Canada and Mexico until Sept. 21.
'Seems like using the nuclear option': Canadians who don't want the jab decry COVID-19 vaccine mandates
With Ottawa's announcement that federally regulated workplaces will require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some Canadians feel they are being forced to choose between getting the jab or losing their job.
Reports of targeted Taliban killings fuel Afghans' fears
Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban mounted Friday, fueling fears that they will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at Friday's prayers.
O'Toole says doctors must refer for services they object to, reversing pledge
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he believes doctors must refer patients seeking services like abortion or medical assistance in dying to another provider if they object to performing these procedures themselves.
Singh emotional after visiting site of Cowessess First Nation unmarked graves
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu said a silent prayer Friday over the site of hundreds of unmarked graves on a grey and rainy day at the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.
Liberals pledge 10 days paid sick leave for all federally-regulated employees
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising to introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for all federally-regulated employees within his first 100 days in government if elected.
Parents confused as 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' skips streaming option in Canada
Many parents will be having a tough talk with their kids this weekend to explain why 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' isn't available to watch at home in Canada.
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit 2-month high, 749 new cases reported Friday
There are 221 patients in hospital, the highest since June 18, and an increase of 140 per cent since the start of August.
London
-
Middlesex-London paramedics on pace for a record year
Paramedics in the London region were pushed to the limit on Thursday as they dealt with a rash of collisions -- one that sent five people to hospital near Strathroy and two others in west London which also caused injuries.
-
'Surging fourth wave' brings new advice from London, Ont. health officials
The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued renewed public health advice amid what it is calling a 'surging fourth wave.'
-
COVID-19: MLHU reports most daily cases since May
Cases in the region continued to rise Friday with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting 38 new cases, but no deaths.
Windsor
-
Suspect identified and arrested
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has identified and arrested a suspect involved in a robbery investigation.
-
Two charged with murder in death of Windsor, Ont. man
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Oyebode Oyenuga, whose remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation in March.
-
OHL makes proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all spectators
The Ontario Hockey League is making proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all spectators starting in October.
Barrie
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full parole
Convicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
Local candidates hard at work with 30 days remaining until election day
With a month until Canadians head to the polls, the candidates in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte aren't wasting any time.
-
Purple fentanyl, cash seized during Tay Township drug bust
A 38-year-old Tay Township resident faces several drug-related charges following a drug bust in Port McNicoll.
Northern Ontario
-
Duchesnay Creek Bridge reopens after two year closure
For the first time since 2019, the bridge connecting Nipissing First Nation to the City of North Bay is open to vehicle traffic. It is now the only timber laminated bridge in Ontario and has received designation as a heritage structure from the province.
-
Sudbury police charge two men with attempted murder in Lloyd Street shooting
Sudbury police say two men have been charged with a list of gun-related charges after a 53-year-old was shot near the city's downtown core on Saturday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in Sudbury
Officials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitals
The Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Ottawa sees highest increase in COVID-19 cases in two months
It's the first time since early June there have been more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 on a single day in Ontario.
-
$400 parking fine crippling business, says Prince Edward County restaurant
A popular restaurant in Prince Edward County says they are fighting to stay open, after a $400 bylaw parking fine was instituted on the road just outside their establishment.
Toronto
-
Toronto hospital network says they will fire unvaccinated employees
The University Health Network has confirmed that any employees who decide not to get vaccinated by the end of October will be terminated.
-
Ontario NDP want former Tory who refused vaccination replaced as deputy speaker
The Ontario New Democrats want a former Tory legislator who was booted from caucus for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be replaced as deputy speaker at Queen's Park.
-
Five Toronto front-line workers will throw the first pitch at Blue Jays’ home games
Five front-line workers have been invited to throw the first pitch at Toronto Blue Jays’ home games over the next week.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports highest increase in COVID-19 cases in months, 75 per cent of those eligible now vaccinated
Quebec is reporting the largest increase of COVID-19 cases in months with 527 new infections on Friday.
-
Confusion over late changes to Canada’s border measures may cause some kids to miss the start of school
Some Canadian parents are learning the hard way that either they have to cancel a long-awaited family trip this summer, or have their young children miss the beginning of school this fall, despite their best efforts to plan.
-
OnlyFans ban on sexually explicit content 'putting us in danger right now,' Montreal sex workers say
“What it means is that we're going to have to take more risk in our work,” said one sex worker. “Maybe we're going to have to do stuff that we're not comfortable with.”
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 Friday; active cases rise to 152
New Brunswick reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 12 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province increases to 152.
-
Too early to predict tropical storm Henri's effect on Maritimes: forecaster
Tropical storm Henri is expected to hit the eastern U.S. as a hurricane this weekend, but a Canadian forecaster says it's too early to tell what effect the storm will have on the Maritimes.
-
Nova Scotia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Friday; back-to-school plan to be released Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as one recovery, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 41.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal Osborne Village fire
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 50-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with a fire in Osborne Village that left a woman dead.
-
Manitoba scientist continuing cancer research after losing research partner to the disease
A Manitoba-based research scientist is keeping her best friend’s memory alive through a project the pair started together.
-
Continued U.S. border closure bad for Winnipeg bus company's business
The United States is keeping its land border with Canada closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. The restrictions have been in place since March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the brakes on a big source of revenue for one local company.
Calgary
-
Alberta advocacy groups sue province over harm reduction changes
A lawsuit has been filed against the Alberta government alleging its rules governing supervised drug-use sites will have life and death impacts.
-
Police release photos of suspect in vandalizing of residential school memorial
The Calgary police is asking for public assistance to help identify the person who vandalized the residential school memorial at city hall.
-
Team of three fills 3,000 backpacks full of supplies for children in need
For 15 years Stephen McPhee has led annual campaigns involving up to 500 volunteers to help provide supplies for children headed back to school.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit 2-month high, 749 new cases reported Friday
There are 221 patients in hospital, the highest since June 18, and an increase of 140 per cent since the start of August.
-
Alberta NDP calls on province to do more about surging COVID-19 case numbers
Alberta's Opposition health critic is urging the provincial government to do more to curb COVID-19 daily case numbers not seen since the spring.
-
'Drugs are killing our young people': South Sudanese community mourning opioid-related deaths
Edmonton’s South Sudanese community held a rally at the Alberta legislature Friday to bring awareness to deaths in the community due to opioids.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Targeted COVID-19 restrictions expanded to all of B.C.'s Interior
B.C. is expanding restrictions initially put in place to slow the growth of COVID-19 cases in the Kelowna area to the entire Interior Health region.
-
'I got emotional': B.C. wildfire evacuee thanks crews who helped save Logan Lake
Crystal Mavor and her family of six were evacuated from their home last week, as the Tremont Creek wildfire burned dangerously close to the community of Logan Lake.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. adds 663 COVID-19 cases as average decreases for first time in weeks
B.C. health officials announced 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which caused the province's seven-day average to decrease for the first time in several weeks.