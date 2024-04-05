Puck set to drop on Game 5 for the Kitchener Rangers
The Kitchener Rangers are hoping a win Friday night will give them the edge in their playoff series against the Erie Otters.
The two teams are currently tied at two game apiece with Kitchener coming off a 5-3 loss to Erie on Thursday night.
Rangers head coach Jussi Ahokas was feeling optimistic ahead of Game 5, saying Kitchener’s loss in Game 4 wasn’t from a lack of effort.
“It’s 2-2. Everything’s open and we knew it was going to be a long series. All the playoff runs can be. We’re ready to play seven games and that’s fine with me. It’s the first to four games and that’s enough.”
Ahokas also praised Rangers goalie Jackson Parsons.
“He’s been playing good, but in playoffs you need super goaltending. He’s a great goalie, he’s our number one. We trust him. We haven’t seen the best yet.”
Game 6 will be played in Erie on Tuesday, with both teams back at the Aud Wednesday for Game 7.
