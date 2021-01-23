KITCHENER -- There have been 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region, while the number of resolved cases has increased by 97.

This comes after two straight days of daily COVID-19 cases reaching triple digits.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update also shows two new deaths relating to the virus, the active case count decrease by nine, the number of hospitalizations increase by two, and the amount of people being treated in the ICU remain unchanged.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals now stand at 8,913 confirmed cases, 7,865 resolved, 187 deaths, 857 active cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 13 being treated in the ICU.

The number of COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area also went down by two to a total of 41.

Outbreaks were declared at a warehouse workplace (three cases connected) and a trades service (three cases).

Outbreaks were declared over at Beechwood Manor Retirement Home (one case in staff), Village of Winston Park Long-Term Care (three cases in staff), Sunnyside Home LTC (one in staff), and at a paramedic services building (three cases).

In Ontario, health officials reported 2,359 new infections Saturday, which marked a drop over Friday’s report of 2,662 cases. This brings the province’s COVID-19 case total to 252,585, including deaths and recoveries.

The Ministry of Health now considers 3,025 more cases to be resolved, a number that has been outpacing new infections in Ontario in recent days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 222,287 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

The data released by the government Saturday shows there are currently 24,545 active cases of the novel coronavirus across Ontario.