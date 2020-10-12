KITCHENER -- There have been nine new cases of COVID-19 reported by Region of Waterloo Public Health.

The Monday morning online dashboard update now shows the total number of cases in the area at 1,895, while active cases have dropped by five to a total of 110.

There are also 14 new resolved cases which brings the Waterloo Region total to 1,665.

The number of deaths remains at 120 and active outbreaks still sits at seven.

Outbreak locations in Waterloo Region are:

Conestoga Lodge Retirement Home: two cases in staff members

Pinehaven Long-Term Care Home: one case in staff

Congregate setting: four cases in residents and two in staff

Two childcare facilities: two total cases

JF Carmichael Public School: two cases

École Cardinal-Léger French Catholic School: two cases

A total of 145,011 tests have been issued in Waterloo Region. This number is expected to be updated on Tuesday.

COVID-19 numbers for Ontario were not updated on Thanksgiving.