Advertisement
Public health confirms nine new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region
Published Monday, October 12, 2020 12:22PM EDT
KITCHENER -- There have been nine new cases of COVID-19 reported by Region of Waterloo Public Health.
The Monday morning online dashboard update now shows the total number of cases in the area at 1,895, while active cases have dropped by five to a total of 110.
There are also 14 new resolved cases which brings the Waterloo Region total to 1,665.
The number of deaths remains at 120 and active outbreaks still sits at seven.
Outbreak locations in Waterloo Region are:
- Conestoga Lodge Retirement Home: two cases in staff members
- Pinehaven Long-Term Care Home: one case in staff
- Congregate setting: four cases in residents and two in staff
- Two childcare facilities: two total cases
- JF Carmichael Public School: two cases
- École Cardinal-Léger French Catholic School: two cases
A total of 145,011 tests have been issued in Waterloo Region. This number is expected to be updated on Tuesday.
COVID-19 numbers for Ontario were not updated on Thanksgiving.