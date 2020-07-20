KITCHENER -- The public and Catholic school boards met on Monday night to go over options for a return-to-school plan in the fall.

The provincial government has said there are three options in September -- online classes, in-person classes or a combination of the two.

The hybrid model has the most uncertainty for students and parents.

Both the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board are offering similar scenarios for elementary schools where students are split into two groups. While one group is at school, the other is taking their classes at home online. Over the course of four weeks, each group would get 10 days of in-class learning.

The proposals from the school boards differ slightly for secondary school, but both work within a system that will break the school year into four semesters.Students will take two classes a semester.

The public school board has planned a system of three days on and two days off, then reversing that the following week.

Catholic schools are looking at students going to classes two-and-a-half days each week. Groups will be capped at 15 students. Another option is five half days each week.

The meetings on Monday showed there is still a lot of uncertainty and unanswered questions about what's coming in September.

Surveys by the school boards showed between 65 and 70 per cent of parents would be comfortable sending their children back to school.

The province says it will decide on an option on the week of Aug. 4, leaving the local boards to plan until then.