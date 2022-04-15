The first Ontario Volleyball Association championships since 2019 have returned to Waterloo.

Hundreds of players, made up of 139 teams from Thunder Bay to Windsor, have come to RIM Park for the weekend of play.

All 26 courts will see lots of action, with champions in each age group being decided at the end of the tournament.

"It kind of renews you," said Carrie Campbell of the OVA. "We do this every year, and with everything stopped in 2020, it was a bit of a shock, and you don't realize how much you miss it.

"When you see everyone back here and having a good time and celebrating, it's awesome. It renews us and it makes us excited."

Several local teams – including the K-W Predators, Guelph Junior Gryphons, Stratford, and the Cambridge Scorpions – are all in action as well.