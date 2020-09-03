Advertisement
Provincial police investigating theft of bronze memorial plaques from cemetery
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 3:54PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP are investigating reports of stolen memorial plaques from a cemetery near Guelph.
According to police, the thefts were reported by the manager of the Marymount Cemetery on Highway 6 north of Guelph on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m.
Officials say the thieves stole 13 memorial plaques from the cemetery between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.