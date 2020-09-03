KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP are investigating reports of stolen memorial plaques from a cemetery near Guelph.

According to police, the thefts were reported by the manager of the Marymount Cemetery on Highway 6 north of Guelph on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the thieves stole 13 memorial plaques from the cemetery between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.