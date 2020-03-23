KITCHENER -- The Ontario government has released a lengthy list of businesses that will be deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list, released on Monday night, covers places including grocery stores, pet food stores, gas stations, beer, wine and liquor stores, hardware stores, pharmacies, hotels, and many more.

A full list of the province’s essential services can be found here.

The release came after Premier Doug Ford announced early Monday afternoon that all non-essential businesses are to close their doors this week to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order will come into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, and will remain in place for 14 days.

Ford did say however it will be extended if necessary.

"This was a very, very tough decision but it is the right decision. This is not the time for half measures. This decision was not made lightly. The gravity of this order does not escape me. But as I said from day one, we will and must take all the steps to slow the spread of COVID-19," he said in Monday’s press conference.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.