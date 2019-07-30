

CTV Kitchener





More buses and a new maintenance facility could be on the way.

The Ontario government announced on Tuesday they will provide $60 million in funding for public transportation in Waterloo Region.

The money still needs federal approval and would go mostly to new vehicles and a facility.

“We’re purchasing new busses that look like double busses with the accordion in the middle,” said Waterloo Region chair Karen Redman. “It’s part of why having a new bus maintenance facility will be so key. It’s that new facility that can service those new busses.”

Cycling and technology enhancements are also included in the budget, according to the province.

Over 100 proposals have been sent in to the federal government from across Ontario.

Infrastructure minister Laurie Scott says she is optimistic that the 16 projects will be approved in a matter of time.

The Region says they are hoping to add 116 new busses in total and increase capacity by 20 per cent.

The price of the new vehicles would come out to about $6 million while the new facility would cost close to $40 million.