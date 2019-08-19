

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





A proposed downtown Kitchener condo development would feature exactly zero parking spaces.

The developer is asking the city to approve the 21-storey building without its normal minimum parking requirement.

The builder says it's part of the city's redevelopment plans, saying instead of parking spaces for cars, it will have bicycle spaces instead.

"In order to save the historic buildings and ensure a positive ground floor experience, maybe the ability to have shops, restaurants for example," explains Cory Bluhm, executive director of economic development for the city.

"There was no ability to do underground parking like you would see on most other buildings."

While some local residents aren't a fan of the idea, realtor Shawn Ramautor says the location is key.

The building would be located on the corner of Weber and Ontario.

"Once you create a cost-benefit analysis of the location and of the transit options that are available there between the GO Train, the LRT and the bus line, I think it does mitigate a lot of those challenges," he says.

Blum says the development will create a more social, affordable community.

"We're highly supportive of anything that shifts people away from a car-dependent community," he says.

The city says this is a proposal they're willing to support. They're meeting with the developer, The Kiah Group, to approve the bicycle spaces instead of car parking.

Kiah Group did not respond to a request for comment.