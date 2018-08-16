

CTV Kitchener





A proposed glass manufacturing plant was rejected by Guelph-Eramosa Township in July.

The plant, put forth by Xinyi Glass Holdings, would have cost $450 million and brought 400 jobs to the area.

Residents cited water protection and traffic as key reasons to reject it.

The two million square foot facility would have used over a million litres of water per day.

Council ultimately upheld the township’s dry-use zoning bylaw.

A deadline for an appeal was set for Aug. 15, and Xinyi did not.

In a statement on its website, the company said it remains committed to bringing a float glass facility to North America, and will be reconsidering its options.