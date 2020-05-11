KITCHENER -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region has risen to 940, up eight cases from the 932 reported on Sunday.

Public health officials also reported another death on Monday, bringing the death toll in the region to 103.

A total of 493 cases have been resolved, which means the number of active cases now sits at 344.

COVID-19 outbreaks have also been declared at two more long-term care and retirement homes.

Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang says that, while the numbers are encouraging, COVID-19 is still a threat.

"We need to be very careful and proceed cautiously," she said at a Monday media briefing. "By and large, we need to stay the course."

She says that, while the province begins to slowly lift restrictions, it's up to the public to ensure that outbreaks and cases don't rapidly increase again.

That includes continuing to avoid gatherings, maintaining physical distancing, washing hands diligently and staying home when possible.

Dr. Wang also said that the general public can consider using non-medical masks while out in the community in an effort to keep others safe, but she warns that users should not be lulled into a false sense of security.

"It can help protect others, but it cannot be relied upon to protect you from COVID-19," she said during the conference.

While the number of new cases is on the lower side, officials noted last week that Monday reports can show dips in cases because of weekend courier issues.

"Over the weekend, they don't have a good system right now provincially for couriering our tests over the weekends, so what ends up happening is the numbers drop on Mondays," Dr. Wang said Wednesday during a news conference.

Another media briefing is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it on CTVNewsKitchener.ca when it begins.

Across the province, there have been another 308 cases confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 20,546.

That includes another 35 deaths for a total of 1,669, and 15,131 recoveries.

Thousands of people returned to work in Ontario on Monday as the province took its first major steps to reopen the economy.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to ask for an extension of the provincial state of emergency on Tuesday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

45 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized

161 people have been hospitalized with the virus at some point

Over half of cases -- 52 per cent -- have been resolved

57 per cent of cases are connected to long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

22 per cent of cases are in people over 80 years old

18 per cent of cases are in people 50-59. That's the second hardest-hit demographic

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.