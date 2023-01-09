Prince Harry's memoir generating buzz in Waterloo region

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated autobiography “Spare” hits store shelves Tuesday morning and the book is already generating a lot of buzz thanks to bombshell interviews Harry has done to promote the memoir.

As of Monday morning, there are already 173 holds on “Spare” at the Kitchener Public Library. At Waterloo Public Library, 227 people are in line for the book and there are 82 holds on the Cambridge Idea Exchange’s copies.

The co-owner of Words Worth Books in Uptown Waterloo says two-thirds of the 20 copies they ordered are already spoken for.

David Worsley says while he isn’t surprised, he thinks the hype around the memoir will be short-lived, though he plans on ordering more copies if demand is there.

“I imagine we’ll be ordering more, but this is the sort of thing – and I don’t mean to demean it – but it’s the sort of thing that in six months we won’t be able to give it away,” Worsley said. “It will burn out fast and that’ll be that. So we’ll order more, but the trick will be to not get stuck with a bunch.”

In interviews broadcast Sunday, Harry accused the Royal Family of being complicit in his wife Meghan's anguish, claiming his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation.

Harry accused members of the Royal Family of getting "into bed with the devil" to gain favourable tabloid coverage, singling out Camilla's efforts to rehabilitate her image with the British people after her longtime affair with his father, now King Charles III.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," he told CBS. "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street."

With files from The Associated Press.