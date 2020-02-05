KITCHENER -- After a mild start to the work week, temperatures have taken a tumble.

Although the cold air has returned, Wednesday made for a mainly sunny day.

But a Texas Low is set to move in overnight, bringing the risk of messy conditions to Southern Ontario until Friday.

Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for several regions including Oxford – Brant and Simcoe – Delhi – Norfolk.

Snow is expected to start falling overnight and could mix with ice pellets or freezing rain.

Icy conditions are likely, especially for communities along the northern edge of Lake Erie and the Niagara Region.

Lingering flurries are expected through the day Friday.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall amounts are in the range of 5 to 10 cm for regions under the advisory.

Following the system, temperatures are expected to drop as we head into the weekend.

