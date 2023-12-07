Power restored in Waterloo neighbourhood after truck hits line

Crews have restored power in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Erb Street West in Waterloo after a truck hit a power line Thursday morning.

Over 3,000 homes and businesses were impacted by the power outage that happened around 10:14 a.m.

As of 12:30 p.m., 546 were still waiting for it to be restored.

Everyone affected had their power back by 7:05 p.m.

Anyone still without power in the area is asked to contact Enova Power.

A safety manager with a construction company onsite told CTV News the arm of a cement truck hit one of the power lines, causing the outage.

No one was hurt.