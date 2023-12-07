KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Power restored in Waterloo neighbourhood after truck hits line

    A road has been closed in the area. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) A road has been closed in the area. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    Crews have restored power in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Erb Street West in Waterloo after a truck hit a power line Thursday morning.

    Over 3,000 homes and businesses were impacted by the power outage that happened around 10:14 a.m.

    As of 12:30 p.m., 546 were still waiting for it to be restored.

    Everyone affected had their power back by 7:05 p.m.

    Anyone still without power in the area is asked to contact Enova Power.

    A safety manager with a construction company onsite told CTV News the arm of a cement truck hit one of the power lines, causing the outage.

    No one was hurt.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News