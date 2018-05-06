

Southern Ontario is still cleaning up and making repairs after Friday’s sudden windstorm.

Gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h knocked down hydro lines, trees, and damaged hundreds of homes.

Hydro One says 534,300 customers lost power during the storm. Crews have restored hydro to approximately 449,174 customers as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Power is expected to restored to Guelph customers by 11 p.m. Sunday, and to Haldimand, Lincoln, Norfolk and Simcoe by 6 p.m.

Hydro One says 267 poles were damaged and must be replaced in southern Ontario.

In Ayr, Boida Avenue remains closed due to damaged hydro lines. Energy+ Inc. says those customers will be without power until Monday because the hydro lines will have to be rebuilt.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says downed trees and other damage has forced the closure of several parks and trails. Brant Park in Brantford, Shade’s Mills in Cambridge, Belwood Lake, the Elora Gorge and sections of the Elora Cataract Trail are now closed.

The GRCA doesn’t know when they will be able to reopen. They say more areas could be closed or access could be restricted as they continue to assess the damage.

Crews meanwhile, are already hard at work clearing Kitchener’s Rockway Gardens. Several large trees fell or were damaged during Friday’s storm. Workers spend Sunday morning cutting up the trunks and clearing the garden of fallen branches.

Coincidentally, May 6th is the start of Emergency Preparedness Week. The province is reminding residents to check their emergency kits and plan ahead in case of an emergency.