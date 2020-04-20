KITCHENER -- Some post-secondary students are concerned they may not be able to pay for rent over the summer, tuition in the fall, and many other expenses because they do not qualify for financial assistance or cannot find a job.

According to a survey of more than 3,000 Canadian students done by the Undergraduates of Canadian Research Intensive Universities, 83% said they do not qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

It also found 37% ofthose surveyed are looking for a summer job and 23% had their job cancelled or delayed.

The group behind the survey is identified as a “formal collective of undergraduate student unions from some of Canada’s largest research-intensive universities”.

“The need for jobs now is just more,” says Sylvia Skoruch, an undergraduate student at the University of Waterloo. “I feel like I’m just more desperate. I mean again we’re struggling.”

“Students are concerned. Usually students earn their income through the summer,” says Matthew Gerrits, the Vice-president of the Waterloo Undergraduate Students Association.

He says calls have been made to include students in income support programs.