KITCHENER -- Bus services in Waterloo Region could see some disruptions in the coming weeks due to a possible strike.

The region confirmed on Tuesday that talks are ongoing with UNIFOR, which represents Grand River Transit and MobilityPLUS workers.

They say both sides are attempting to work through outstanding issues.

The union will be in legal strike as of position Jan. 14, meaning all conventional buses and MobilityPLUS services could be disrupted.

But the region says the ION train service will continue to operate.