

CTV Kitchener





Regional Police were called to the Rockway area of Kitchener after reports of gun fire Wednesday night.

Police say it happened near Sydney Street South and Lilac Street.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. after several calls from neighbours about hearing gun shots.

Police say callers heard as many as six shots in a row.

A man was seen fleeing the area on a bicycle, no suspect description has been given.

Police say they do not believe anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or call Crime Stoppers.