Portion of Silver Lake reopens to the public
After years of construction, the south shore of Silver Lake is beginning to reopen, according to an update on the project from the Region of Waterloo.
On Monday, the region said fencing on the south shore was taken down, and a portion of the trail and boardwalk is now open to the public.
“Please note the Grist Mill area and nearby bridge are still under construction, and this area will remain fenced off and closed. There is still some remaining work to be done along the south shore, including sidewalk repairs, boardwalk lighting and landscaping, but the boardwalk is now open,” an update from the region said.
The revitalization of the shoreline was set to be completed in July but hit a setback.
“Along the north shore, underground servicing is now complete, and significant progress has been made on above-ground work," the region said in the update.
The region said it hopes to have all remaining work on the north shore completed by the end of the year.
The fencing will remain up with no public access to the north shore until the remaining work is done.
