WATERLOO -- The East Side Mario’s in University Plaza in Waterloo has closed permanently.

The large logo above the restaurant has been taken down and there are signs on the doors informing customer the location has been closed permanently since April 30.

The owner of the location, Don Hughs, says closing the long-time restaurant was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic and was a decision he made months ago.

“It was tough but it was time,” he told CTV News while speaking to them outside the East Side Mario’s.

Hughs says his employees knew of the closure and left on good terms.

He is asking customers to visit the other Waterloo East Side Mario’s location on King Street.