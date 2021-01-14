KITCHENER -- With the Ontario government's stay-at-home order now in effect, the province is promising stiff fines and even jail time for violators.

But during a Thursday morning media conference, Waterloo Regional Police Service Police Chief Bryan Larkin stressed that their approach would be empathetic and caring, only targeting those who overtly put others in danger.

"I do see this as a common sense approach, I do see this as being a good citizen," he said during the virtual conference.

Chiefs of police met with the solicitor general on Wednesday night, trying to determine exactly how police would enforce the order.

The next day, Larkin explained that police will stop people if they notice any rule breaking, but that their response will mainly be complaint-driven. Above all, though, he encouraged people to think of one another, reminding the public of the reason the stay-at-home order was enacted in the first place.

"It's actually not about policing. This is about our health-care system and it's about actually capacity of our health-care system," he said.

"I want to consistently reinforce: what we're doing is to actually ensure that we have a safe community and a health-care system that can actually meet ongoing demands."

Ontario reported more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. At least 1,657 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario’s hospitals, including 388 who are in an intensive care unit.

Larkin confirmed that regional police will not be randomly stopping cars or people to see if they are traveling for essential reasons. If police have a reason to stop someone, however, such as for speeding, they are allowed to ask questions about their reason for traveling.

If officers see a group of several people outside, those people would be stopped as well, but Larkin said that would be an opportunity to educate rather than impose penalties.

The solicitor general has said that people who are stopped by police and are believed to be breaking the rules will have to give their name, date of birth and address. Larkin echoed that police are within their rights to ask for that information to enact a judicial process.

Larkin said that, when it comes to enforcement, police are considering it a last resort, focused mainly for people who openly defy the order.