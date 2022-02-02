Police warning of icy road conditions throughout southwestern Ontario
Police in Waterloo Region issued a tweet at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday that said Bridge Street is closed between Tye Road and Puddicombe Road in Wilmot Township for bridge repair.
Officials have also asked drivers to be careful as roads become more icy.
Earlier, the Waterloo Regional Police Service issued a warning that Erbs Road is closed between Notre Dame Drive and Nafziger Road in Wilmot Township due to slippery roads. It reopened shortly before noon.
They said there was a three vehicle collision in that area as well as several other vehicles off the the road due to icy conditions.
Meanwhile, icy road conditions have led to several collisions in southwestern Ontario.
Perth County OPP have asked drivers through twitter to avoid Perth Line 44 at Road 168 because of a crash.
Grey Bruce OPP tweeted that officers were responding to several crashes in that area.