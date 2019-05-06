

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents after reports of two men who exposed themselves in front of children in Kitchener.

Police say it happened Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Prince Albert Boulevard and St. Leger Street.

According to police the two men fled the area in a blue four-door hatchback vehicle.

The first suspect is described as white, average height, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

The second suspect is white with short hair and wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.