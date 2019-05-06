Featured
Police warn of two men reportedly exposing themselves to children
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 9:43AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents after reports of two men who exposed themselves in front of children in Kitchener.
Police say it happened Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Prince Albert Boulevard and St. Leger Street.
According to police the two men fled the area in a blue four-door hatchback vehicle.
The first suspect is described as white, average height, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.
The second suspect is white with short hair and wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.