Another jewelry store robbery at Kitchener mall

Waterloo regional police are investigating another armed jewelry store robbery in Kitchener.

They said four male suspects, believed to be carrying hammers, robbed an unnamed store at Fairview Park Mall on Monday night.

They fled in vehicle, though no description has been shared at this time.

Police said one person has minor injuries.

They’re warning of an increased police presence around the mall during the investigation.

Previous robbery

This is the second jewelry store at Fairview Park Mall to be targeted by thieves in the last 10 days.

On May 18, four masked males robbed an unnamed store inside the mall.

Police said they were also armed with hammers and one was seen with a gun.

Video still of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on May 18,2024. (Courtesy: WRPS)

The suspects smashed the glass display cases and grabbed merchandise before fleeing the store.

Police said they discharged a noxious substance as they left the mall and then got into a white SUV driven by a fifth person.

Security images of the suspects were released a few days later.