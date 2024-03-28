Police warn of stray pit bull in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police is warning the public not to approach a stray dog after they say a Brant County resident was injured by a female pit bull.

In a social media post on Thursday, Brant OPP say the dog was last seen near the intersection of Oxford Road 14 and Gunn’s Hill Road.

“Your help is crucial in ensuring everyone's safety,” police said in the post.

Police included photos of the dog but did not go into detail about the injuries the resident allegedly sustained or when it happened.