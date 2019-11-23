

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Local police have partnered with Special Olympics Ontario to help support more athletes competing in the 2020 Spring Games.

The Draft an Athlete program helps competitors cover expenses like travel, food and accommodation.

Every $500 sponsorship helps one of 635 athletes compete in the games, which are going to take place in Waterloo Region for the first time.

Police services around the province have been hosting the games since 1996.

"We are honoured to have been selected to host these Games and highlight the talent of these amazing athletes," says Police Chief Bryan Larkin in a media release.

"The Draft an Athlete program allows members of our community to be a part of these Games while making a profound difference in the life of an athlete. By helping to offset the financial costs, we can make sure each athlete gets the chance to compete and showcase their talent on the Olympic stage."

The program officially launched on Friday with a goal of raising $317,500.

