KITCHENER -- Heavily-armed officers surrounded a building in a residential Brantford neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The stand-off lasted for hours as the tactical unit positioned around a home on Darling Street with guns drawn, asking anyone still inside the building to exit immediately.

By noon, four people had left the building with their hands up and were arrested by officers there.

Police officers continue to communicate over the loud speaker.

Officials say it has been going on since just after 7 a.m., when police closed off the intersection at Darling and Murray Street.

Neighbours living near the home say it's a common place for police activity.

"Quite a few instances where cops have been surrounding vehicles down there, just different police presence, different issues at multiple different times," one neighbour told CTV.

"I personally don't know the people that are living there now, but we've had quite a few incidents with police over there."

Police confirm this is a criminal investigation, but aren't releasing any other details at this point.