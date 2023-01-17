Police seize suspected purple and blue fentanyl, gun in Kitchener

Two people are facing drug trafficking-related charges after what began as a police investigation into a break-and-enter.

Waterloo regional police say on Monday, Jan. 16, officers began an investigation involving a vehicle linked to a break-and-enter and assault.

At 4:50 p.m. that day, tactical officers arrested the driver and occupant of the vehicle in the area of Ardelt Avenue and Hanson Avenue.

Police seized an unloaded revolver pistol and Canadian currency, along with suspected blue and purple fentanyl, methamphetamine, Dilaudid, hydromorphone and gabapentin.

A 21-year-old from Waterloo has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Prohibited Operation

Breach of Release Order (two counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Carrying Concealed Weapon

A 26-year-old man from Kitchener was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.