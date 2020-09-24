KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a Cambridge man is facing drug charges after he was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday evening.

Officers arrested the man in the area of Ainslie Street and Parkhill Drive in Cambridge around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say police seized around $800 in fentanyl, $400 in crystal methamphetamine and $2,500 in hydromorphone pills. The man was also carrying a knife and cash.

The 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.