Police seek suspect in Victoria Park stabbing
Police are looking to speak with someone who resembles this composite image in connection to a stabbing in Victoria Park. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 10:36AM EDT
Regional police have released a composite image of a man being sought in regards to a Kitchener stabbing.
It happened on July 23 around 1:00 p.m in Victoria Park.
An altercation between two males resulted in one male suffering a non-life threatening stab wound.
The suspect left the area on a white bicycle, police say.
He is described as male, black, 58 to 60 years old and six feet tall with a muscular build.
He was last seen wearing navy blue shirts, a silver or grey tee shirt, black sandals and a white hat with a black brim and sunglasses.
It is not clear how the person in the composite is connected to the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.