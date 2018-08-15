

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have released a composite image of a man being sought in regards to a Kitchener stabbing.

It happened on July 23 around 1:00 p.m in Victoria Park.

An altercation between two males resulted in one male suffering a non-life threatening stab wound.

The suspect left the area on a white bicycle, police say.

He is described as male, black, 58 to 60 years old and six feet tall with a muscular build.

He was last seen wearing navy blue shirts, a silver or grey tee shirt, black sandals and a white hat with a black brim and sunglasses.

It is not clear how the person in the composite is connected to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.