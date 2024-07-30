KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.

    In a social media post, police said the child under the age of 5 was walking near the intersection of the Hanlon and Willow Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

    Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have had contact with the child.

